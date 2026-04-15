Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan sets budget priorities for 2027–2030

    Finance
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 17:35
    Azerbaijan sets budget priorities for 2027–2030

    Azerbaijan has defined its main budget policy priorities for the 2027–2030 period, taking into account a range of current challenges, according to the medium-term budget framework published by the Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

    The priorities include the implementation of the Azerbaijan 2030 Strategy, ensuring the Great Return process to the liberated territories, and strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

    The document also notes that fiscal policy will be shaped by priorities such as digital transformation, improvements in water supply systems, and transport infrastructure development. It adds that approved strategies and state programs covering social policy, food security, and other areas will also play a significant role in budget planning.

    Ministry of Finance The Great Return State Program Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanın növbəti 4 il üçün büdcə siyasətinin hədəfləri açıqlanıb
    Азербайджан определил приоритеты бюджетной политики на 2027-2030гг

    Latest News

    23:56

    Norway and Netherlands ramp up drone funding for Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:51

    UK disburses final tranche to Ukraine via G7 revenue acceleration plan

    Other countries
    23:37

    Pentagon steps up planning for possible Cuba operations

    Other countries
    23:15

    Iran insists on Pakistan venue for talks with US

    Foreign policy
    23:03

    UN boosts humanitarian aid for Iran with $12M

    Other countries
    22:50

    Erdogan invites Canada PM to NATO, COP31 summits

    Region
    22:37

    China to send 58 tonnes of medical aid to Iran

    Region
    22:23

    Paris hosts exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    21:58

    Italy pledges 30M euros in aid to war-hit Sudan

    Other countries
    All News Feed