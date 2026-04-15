Azerbaijan sets budget priorities for 2027–2030

Azerbaijan has defined its main budget policy priorities for the 2027–2030 period, taking into account a range of current challenges, according to the medium-term budget framework published by the Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

The priorities include the implementation of the Azerbaijan 2030 Strategy, ensuring the Great Return process to the liberated territories, and strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

The document also notes that fiscal policy will be shaped by priorities such as digital transformation, improvements in water supply systems, and transport infrastructure development. It adds that approved strategies and state programs covering social policy, food security, and other areas will also play a significant role in budget planning.