Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan to drop below 5% by 2030

In the baseline scenario, average annual inflation in Azerbaijan, projected at 5.5% for the current year, is expected to gradually decline to 4.6% by 2030, Report informs, referring to the country's Ministry of Finance.

According to the Medium-Term Budget Framework for 2027–2030, the forecast was prepared by the Ministry of Economy, taking into account international organizations' projections for food and commodity prices, the stability of the manat exchange rate, the assumption that regulated prices will not be increased, as well as anti-inflation measures.

Annual inflation is projected to decrease to 4.9% in 2027, and to 4.7% in both 2028 and 2029.