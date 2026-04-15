Kursad Zorlu: Türkiye supports passport-free tourism in Turkic world

Türkiye's leadership supports initiatives aimed at removing existing barriers to tourism development among Turkic states, according to MP Kursad Zorlu, Deputy Chairman of Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Report informs.

He made the remark at the 7th International Travel and Tourism Dynamics Congress, held as part of Ankara's selection as the Turkic World Tourism Capital for 2026.

Zorlu stated that Türkiye favors agreements enabling passport-free travel among Organization of Turkic States (OTS) members, as well as the introduction of a unified museum card: "This is a process, and we are pleased to note that positive progress has been made."

The MP added that initiatives to promote tourism potential within the OTS region will soon be presented to the leadership of Türkiye's airlines.

The international event, held in Ankara on April 15–16, brought together experts from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and Bulgaria. Participants joined panel discussions on various topics related to tourism and hospitality.