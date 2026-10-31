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    4 killed, 2 injured after massive fire breaks out at shoe factory in India

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    • 31 October, 2026
    • 11:25
    4 killed, 2 injured after massive fire breaks out at shoe factory in India

    Four people were killed and two others seriously injured after a massive fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri Industrial Area, India, on Friday night, officials said on Saturday, Report informs referring to the National Herald.

    The fire erupted at around 9.30 pm (GMT+5:30) at a factory located in Phase I of the Mangolpuri Industrial Area, triggering an emergency response involving the Delhi Police, fire department and rescue teams.

    Following the alert, police personnel and multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched firefighting and rescue operations. Firefighters worked for several hours to bring the blaze under control.

    During the rescue operation, six people were pulled out of the factory in an unconscious condition and rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. Four of them were declared dead on arrival, while the remaining two are undergoing treatment, officials said.

    Fire India Civilian casualties
    Hindistanda ayaqqabı fabrikində yanğın olub, 4 nəfər ölüb
    Пожар на обувной фабрике в Индии унес жизни четырех человек
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