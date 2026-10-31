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    Jordan stops fighters attempting to enter from Syria

    Other countries
    • 31 October, 2026
    • 13:23
    Jordan stops fighters attempting to enter from Syria

    Jordanian border guards stopped a group of 14 armed individuals attempting to cross into northern Jordan from Syria, the armed forces say in a statement, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    The group tried to infiltrate yesterday under heavy fire and direct engagement, causing numerous casualties among the armed group, while the remaining members fled back into Syria, the armed forces say.

    Jordan Syria
    İordaniya sərhədçiləri Suriyadan silahlı qrupun ölkəyə keçid cəhdinin qarşısını alıb
    Иорданские пограничники пресекли попытку проникновения вооруженной группы из Сирии
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