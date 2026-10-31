2 foreigners die of electrocution at 5-star hotel swimming pool in India

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In a shocking incident at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru, India, two foreign nationals died and one was injured allegedly due to electrocution at the hotel's swimming pool on Friday evening, Report informs referring to NDTV.

The incident took place at the five-star Conrad hotel in the city.

The victims have been identified as German and Slovakian nationals who were staying at the hotel.

Besides the two victims, a US national, also a guest at the hotel, was hospitalised after the electric shock at the pool. An Indian pool attendant was injured while attempting to rescue the foreign nationals.

The German national has been identified as 57-year-old Alexander Maximilian Theiss, who was a crew member with Lufthansa Airlines.

The Slovakian national who lost his life was 45-year-old Juraj Horvat, a project manager with tech giant IBM.

The incident reportedly took place at the hotel's swimming pool located on the third floor when the two went for a swim on Friday evening.

NDTV has learnt that the German victim Alexander's wife Silvia Ottawa has filed the police complaint.

According to the complaint, the victims suffered an electric shock while trying to get out of the pool and drowned.

A complaint has been registered alleging that the deaths occurred due to negligence on the part of the Conrad Hotel management in properly maintaining the swimming pool.