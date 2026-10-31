1 killed, 6 injured in US shooting
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- 31 October, 2026
- 12:27
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One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting at a Spirit Halloween store in the Bay Area late Friday, Report informs referring to Los Angeles Times.
Fairfield police responded to reports of gunfire at the Solano Town Center about 8:30 p.m. (GMT-7). One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other six were taken to local hospitals. Three people are in critical condition, Fairfield police said.
Authorities have not arrested a suspect in the shooting.
The shooting, which happened as families were shopping for last-minute Halloween supplies inside the store, triggered a massive law enforcement response.
ABŞ-də ticarət mərkəzində atışma nəticəsində 1 nəfər ölüb, 6 nəfər yaralanıb
В США в результате стрельбы в торговом центре погиб человек, еще шестеро ранены
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