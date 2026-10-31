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    2 girls critical after chainsaw attack at school in India

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    • 31 October, 2026
    • 13:46
    2 girls critical after chainsaw attack at school in India

    A 15-year-old Class 10 student of a zilla parishad school in Raptadu, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, India, was seriously injured after a man allegedly entered her classroom and attacked her with a mechanised chainsaw on Friday, Report informs referring to The Indian Express.

    The suspect in the classroom attack has been nabbed by cops. Preliminary inquiries reveal that he is a relative of the victim. Police said that repairs were going on in the school and some teachers and security thought he was a worker and allowed him inside.

    The girl suffered deep cuts to her neck and abdomen, and her right hand was nearly severed. Another girl, who tried to intervene, was also seriously injured. Both are battling for their lives at a private hospital.

    Police officials said a manhunt had been launched to nab the attacker. Investigators are yet to establish whether the man and the girl knew each other before the incident. Police have launched a multi-pronged investigation.

    Attack India
    Hindistanda kişi məktəblilərə motorlu mişarla hücum edib, 2 nəfər yaralanıb
    В Индии мужчина напал на школьниц с бензопилой, две девочки ранены
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