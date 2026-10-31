Azerbaijan increases production of paints, varnishes 30.8%

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In January-September 2026, 39,678 tons of paint and varnish products were produced in Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the State Statistics Committee.

This is 30.8% more compared to the same period of 2025.

As of October 1 of the current year, there were 380.2 tons of finished product reserves in the country.

In 2025, some 43,479 tons of paint and varnish products were produced in Azerbaijan, which is 0.4% more compared to 2024.