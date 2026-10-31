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    Azerbaijan increases lime production 77%

    Industry
    • 31 October, 2026
    • 11:48
    Azerbaijan increases lime production 77%

    In January-September 2026, some 29,900 tons of lime were produced in Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the State Statistics Committee.

    This is 77% more compared to the same period last year.

    As of October 1 of the current year, there were 8,500 tons of finished product reserves in the country.

    At the same time, 21,600 tons of lime were produced in Azerbaijan in 2025, which is 47% less compared to 2024.

    State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan Domestic production
    Azərbaycan əhəng istehsalını 77 % artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил производство извести на 77%
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