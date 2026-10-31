Egypt fears another escalation in war on Iran would be 'more destructive'
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- 31 October, 2026
- 13:08
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Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has said he is "extremely worried" about the prospect of another escalation in the US-Israeli war on Iran, Report informs referring to Al Jazeera.
Speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue security summit in Bahrain, Abdelatty expressed fear that a new round of attacks would have bigger consequences than before.
"The second round will be more dangerous, more destructive, and it will lead nowhere," he said. "We have to draw lessons from the past."
Misirin XİN rəhbəri ABŞ və İran arasında qarşıdurmanın yeni mərhələsi barədə xəbərdarlıq edib
Глава МИД Египта предупредил об опасности нового витка противостояния между США и Ираном
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