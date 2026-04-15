Ali Abdollahi: Blocking Hormuz to lead to US-Iran ceasefire violation
Other countries
- 15 April, 2026
- 16:09
Iran's military warns it would block trade through the Red Sea, along with the Gulf and Sea of Oman, if the US naval blockade continues, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
In a statement carried by Iranian state television, the head of Iran's military central command center says if the US continues with its blockade and "creates insecurity for Iran's commercial vessels and oil tankers," it will constitute "a prelude" to violating the ceasefire.
"The powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic will not allow any exports or imports to continue in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea," says Ali Abdollahi.
Blockading the Red Sea would like involve activating the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.
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