Azerbaijan, ADB discuss expanding co-op in social protection

A meeting has been held at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan with a delegation led by Leah Gutierrez, Director General of the Central and West Asia Department of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Report informs referring to the ministry.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Anar Aliyev highlighted the effective cooperation between the ministry and ADB and emphasized the importance of joint projects implemented in recent years.

The sides discussed the positive outcomes of the project "Enhancing ADB's Support for Social Protection to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals." The importance of ADB's Country Partnership Strategy for 2025–2029 in expanding cooperation was also noted.

The delegation was informed about recent social reforms in Azerbaijan, active employment programs, and efforts to improve workforce skills in line with labor market demands.

Gutierrez expressed satisfaction with the successful cooperation to date and confidence in continued joint work under new projects.

The meeting also covered upcoming activities under a new regional technical assistance project in the labor sector and future areas of cooperation in labor and social protection.