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    Azerbaijan discusses aviation projects with Asian Development Bank

    Infrastructure
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 14:33
    Azerbaijan discusses aviation projects with Asian Development Bank

    Azerbaijan discussed the projects being implemented in the fields of railway, metro, and aviation with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on X, Report informs.

    The minister held a meeting with the delegation led by Leah Gutierrez, Executive Director of the Central and West Asia Department of the Asian Development Bank.

    "In the meeting, we exchanged views on the development of long-term and strategic cooperation between the Asian Development Bank and Azerbaijan, as well as major projects being implemented in the transport sector. We also discussed projects being implemented and planned in the railway, metro, and aviation sectors, additional financing opportunities, mechanisms for accelerating decisions, and prospects for expanding cooperation in the directions of digitalization and sustainable development," Nabiyev wrote on X.

    Rashad Nabiyev Asian Development Bank (ADB) Azerbaijan aviation railways digitalization
    Azərbaycan Asiya İnkişaf Bankı ilə aviasiya layihələrini müzakirə edib

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