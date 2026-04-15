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    Azerbaijan's Shusha may establish sister city relations with one of Indonesia's cities

    Foreign policy
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 14:00
    Azerbaijan's Shusha may establish sister city relations with one of Indonesia's cities

    Azerbaijan's Shusha may become a sister city to an Indonesian city, Report informs.

    The idea was voiced at a meeting between Aydin Karimov, the President's Special Representative in the Shusha District, and Berlian Helmy, the Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

    Karimov briefed the ambassador on the ongoing construction and restoration work in Shusha, infrastructure renovation, and population resettlement, emphasizing that restoration and reconstruction projects in the country's cultural capital are based on Shusha's distinctive architectural traditions and the people's national values.

    The ambassador, in turn, emphasized that the twinning of an Indonesian city with Shusha may be a worthy contribution to relations between the two countries in the future.

    Bilateral relations between the two countries and peoples, as well as ongoing efforts to strengthen friendship and develop mutually beneficial cooperation, were also discussed at the meeting.

    Azerbaijan Indonesia sister cities
    Şuşa İndoneziyanın şəhərlərindən biri ilə qardaşlaşa bilər
    Шуша может установить побратимские связи с одним из городов Индонезии

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