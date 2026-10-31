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    Apple regains title of world's most valuable company

    Business
    • 31 October, 2026
    • 09:47
    Apple regains title of world's most valuable company

    US technology company Apple has once again become the world's most valuable company, overtaking Nvidia, a US technology company specializing in graphics processing units and artificial intelligence, Bloomberg noted, Report informs.

    Apple's market capitalization stood at $5.03 trillion on Friday, compared with $4.93 trillion for Nvidia, Bloomberg said. Apple last overtook Nvidia in late July.

    Bloomberg attributed Apple's return to the top spot to investor concerns about investments in artificial intelligence. The news agency noted that investors view shares of the iPhone maker as a more reliable investment.

    Apple Market capitalization United States of America (USA)
    Apple yenidən dünyanın ən bahalı şirkəti olub
    Apple вновь стала самой дорогой компанией в мире
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