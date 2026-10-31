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    Saudi-led coalition says Houthi drone destroyed in Riyadh region

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    • 31 October, 2026
    • 10:21
    Saudi-led coalition says Houthi drone destroyed in Riyadh region

    Turki al-Malki, the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, said the kingdom's air defences have "intercepted and destroyed a hostile drone" in the Riyadh region, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    The announcement on X came hours after al-Malki said two other drones had been shot down in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province and in its southern region.

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