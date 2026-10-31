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    Azeri Light oil price exceeds $126

    Energy
    • 31 October, 2026
    • 09:32
    Azeri Light oil price exceeds $126

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the global market increased by $3.88, or 3.17%, to $126.16 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Report.

    According to trading results, Brent crude oil futures for December stood at $118.76 per barrel.

    On an FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude grew by $4.1, or 3.65%, to $116.48.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while its highest price of $149.66 was registered in July 2008.

    Azerbaijan produces Azeri Light crude under the agreement on the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake in the agreement.

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Azeri Light Oil prices
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 126 dolları keçib
    Цена азербайджанской нефти превысила $126
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