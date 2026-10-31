Polish president talks on forceful takeover of Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has stated that a forceful takeover of the Constitutional Tribunal, one of the country's highest judicial bodies, took place in Warsaw last night, Report informs citing the Onet portal.

"Last night, a breach of public order occurred in the Republic of Poland, along with the forceful takeover of a constitutional state body. I have held consultations with the First President of the Supreme Court, Judge Zbigniew Kapiński, who also does not consider the actions of the individuals usurping power in the Constitutional Tribunal to be legal," he said while addressing protesters.

The Constitutional Tribunal of Poland is the supreme body of constitutional review, tasked with checking laws and other regulatory acts for compliance with the Constitution. It also considers disputes over the powers of central state bodies and citizens' complaints regarding the violation of their constitutional rights. The Tribunal's decisions are universally binding and final. Therefore, control over its composition and leadership is of significant political importance, as the court can declare laws passed by the parliament and the government unconstitutional.

Nawrocki called for the restoration of the rule of law and urged security forces to leave the premises of the Constitutional Tribunal.