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    Iran finalises plan to respond to any new attack, official says

    Other countries
    • 31 October, 2026
    • 10:41
    Iran finalises plan to respond to any new attack, official says

    Iran has completed an updated military plan for responding to any fresh attack, Fars news agency noted, citing a senior Iranian security and political official, Report informs referring to the Middle East Eye.

    According to the unnamed official, the Iranian military is prepared to implement the plan.

    The official said Iran's enemies and their allies in the region would be surprised by how extensive and intense its retaliation would be.

    In a separate development, a spokesperson for the national security committee of Iran's parliament told state broadcaster IRIB that members of the Iranian parliament had submitted at least 10 proposals calling for a withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İran rəqibin "bütün gözləntilərini üstələyəcək" hərbi plan hazırladığını açıqlayıb
    В Иране заявили о подготовке военного плана, который "превзойдет все ожидания" противника
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