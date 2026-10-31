US may resume strikes on Iran on November 4

The United States may resume strikes on Iran the day after the midterm elections to Congress, the MS NOW television network noted, citing sources, Report informs.

According to the sources, the US administration has informed several Persian Gulf countries that they should prepare for "a short, intense round of strikes as soon as November 4."

Washington's allies in the Persian Gulf are reportedly trying to de-escalate the situation, fearing Iranian retaliation if the attacks resume. An unnamed regional official said it would come as no surprise if some Persian Gulf countries opposed US forces launching strikes from bases located on their territory.