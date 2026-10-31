Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    US may resume strikes on Iran on November 4

    Other countries
    • 31 October, 2026
    • 09:05
    US may resume strikes on Iran on November 4

    The United States may resume strikes on Iran the day after the midterm elections to Congress, the MS NOW television network noted, citing sources, Report informs.

    According to the sources, the US administration has informed several Persian Gulf countries that they should prepare for "a short, intense round of strikes as soon as November 4."

    Washington's allies in the Persian Gulf are reportedly trying to de-escalate the situation, fearing Iranian retaliation if the attacks resume. An unnamed regional official said it would come as no surprise if some Persian Gulf countries opposed US forces launching strikes from bases located on their territory.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    "MS NOW" ABŞ-nin İrana zərbələri bərpa edə biləcəyi tarixi açıqlayıb
    MS NOW назвал возможную дату возобновления ударов США по Ирану
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    09:47
    Apple regains title of world's most valuable company
    Business
    09:32
    Azeri Light oil price exceeds $126
    Energy
    09:21
    Polish president talks on forceful takeover of Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw
    Other countries
    09:05
    US may resume strikes on Iran on November 4
    Other countries
    08:53
    Photo
    Heydar Aliyev Center hosts official opening of "Art Weekend"
    Cultural policy
    23:57
    The Hill: North Korean hackers may be behind Binance cyberattack
    Other countries
    23:42
    US begins evacuating diplomats from Saudi Arabia
    Other countries
    23:22
    US State Department approves sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine for $2.1B
    Other countries
    23:01
    Three soldiers drown during military exercise in Uruguay
    Other countries
    All News Feed