Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Japan PM Takaichi pledges $10B in financial aid to Asia to tackle oil shortage

    Energy
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 13:35
    Japan PM Takaichi pledges $10B in financial aid to Asia to tackle oil shortage

    Japan will provide a total of $10 billion in financial support to other Asian nations to help them secure crude oil supplies, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Wednesday, amid energy shipping disruptions caused by Middle East tensions, Report informs via Kyodo.

    Takaichi told reporters after an online meeting with her counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and others that the planned financial aid is equivalent to up to 1.2 billion barrels -- about one year of crude oil imports by ASEAN countries.

    Sanae Takaichi Escalation in Middle East Oil supplies Japan Asia
    Takaiçi: Yaponiya ASEAN ölkələrinə 10 milyard dollar maliyyə yardımı ayırmağı planlaşdırır
    Такаити: Япония предоставит странам АСЕАН $10 млрд для обеспечения поставок нефти

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