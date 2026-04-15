Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Aleksandar Vučić proposes strategy for robotizing Serbia's Armed Forces

    Other countries
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 14:53
    Aleksandar Vučić proposes strategy for robotizing Serbia's Armed Forces

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has proposed the development of a strategy for the robotization of the army, as well as the creation of a unit equipped with robotic platforms, Report informs.

    The president announced this to journalists after a meeting held today with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Serbian Army.

    He noted that he proposed the creation of a battalion-level unit equipped with robotic platforms, the conduct of training for special and reconnaissance units on determining target coordinates for the management of artillery and aviation fire, as well as the further expansion of capabilities of other units to use drones.

    Vučić stated that Serbia will sign major contracts for the procurement of military equipment in the coming days:

    "The state will sign major and important contracts for the procurement of armaments and military equipment in the coming days. Important visits and the conclusion of additional contracts with other countries lie ahead of us. We have placed large orders for our army. The state of military reserves, as well as the provision of personnel and ammunition, is significantly better compared to January."

    The head of state declared that Serbia will form an extremely powerful multi-layered air defense system comprising electronic jamming devices, electronic attack systems, weapons and equipment serving the defense of troop formations, as well as means aimed at protecting cities, the most important facilities, and infrastructure installations.

    Aleksandar Vučić Serbia Armed Forces
    Aleksandar Vuçiç Serbiya ordusunun robotlaşdırılması strategiyasının hazırlanmasını təklif edib

    Latest News

    23:56

    Norway and Netherlands ramp up drone funding for Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:51

    UK disburses final tranche to Ukraine via G7 revenue acceleration plan

    Other countries
    23:37

    Pentagon steps up planning for possible Cuba operations

    Other countries
    23:15

    Iran insists on Pakistan venue for talks with US

    Foreign policy
    23:03

    UN boosts humanitarian aid for Iran with $12M

    Other countries
    22:50

    Erdogan invites Canada PM to NATO, COP31 summits

    Region
    22:37

    China to send 58 tonnes of medical aid to Iran

    Region
    22:23

    Paris hosts exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    21:58

    Italy pledges 30M euros in aid to war-hit Sudan

    Other countries
    All News Feed