Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has proposed the development of a strategy for the robotization of the army, as well as the creation of a unit equipped with robotic platforms, Report informs.

The president announced this to journalists after a meeting held today with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Serbian Army.

He noted that he proposed the creation of a battalion-level unit equipped with robotic platforms, the conduct of training for special and reconnaissance units on determining target coordinates for the management of artillery and aviation fire, as well as the further expansion of capabilities of other units to use drones.

Vučić stated that Serbia will sign major contracts for the procurement of military equipment in the coming days:

"The state will sign major and important contracts for the procurement of armaments and military equipment in the coming days. Important visits and the conclusion of additional contracts with other countries lie ahead of us. We have placed large orders for our army. The state of military reserves, as well as the provision of personnel and ammunition, is significantly better compared to January."

The head of state declared that Serbia will form an extremely powerful multi-layered air defense system comprising electronic jamming devices, electronic attack systems, weapons and equipment serving the defense of troop formations, as well as means aimed at protecting cities, the most important facilities, and infrastructure installations.