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    Erdogan to attend Turkic States informal summit in Turkistan

    Region
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 14:58
    Erdogan to attend Turkic States informal summit in Turkistan

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will participate in the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States scheduled to be held in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, on May 15, Report informs, citing the Kazakh presidential office Akorda.

    The development was revealed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz. Tokayev welcomed Yilmaz, noting that Türkiye is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan.

    Yilmaz expressed gratitude for the hospitality and conveyed Erdogan's greetings to Tokayev. He also stated that Erdogan attaches special importance to his upcoming visit to Kazakhstan on May 14, as well as his participation in the informal OTS summit in Turkistan.

    Earlier, it was also reported that Erdogan will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan. Preparations for the visit were discussed during the 14th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, held with the participation of Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz.

    According to Bektenov, trade and economic relations between the two countries are developing dynamically, with Türkiye among Kazakhstan's five main trading partners. Last year, bilateral trade increased by 9%, while Kazakhstan's exports rose by more than 17.7% to $3.9 billion.

    Yilmaz said the intergovernmental commission meeting serves as a basis for strategic consultations aimed at forming a roadmap for future trade and economic cooperation.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Cevdet Yilmaz Oljas Bektenov Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
    Ərdoğan Türküstanda TDT-nin qeyri-rəsmi sammitində iştirak edəcək - YENİLƏNİB
    Эрдоган примет участие в неформальном саммите ОТГ в Туркестане - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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