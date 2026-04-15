Elnur Mammadov, US State Department officials mulll strategic partnership charter

Azerbaijan and the US discussed the implementation of the Charter on Strategic Partnership, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov and the Principal Advisor of the Bureau of Economic, Energy and Business Affairs of the US Department of State Rebecca Neff, as well as with representatives of the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

"During the meeting, issues arising from the implementation of the Charter of Strategic Partnership between the two states were reviewed, including cooperation in the areas of energy and trade, regional connectivity and economic investments," the statement said.

The sides exchanged views on potential projects in the areas of transport, digitalization, artificial intelligence and other fields, as well as on the work being carried out in these areas and the participation of private sector representatives.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan's role in ensuring the region's energy security, the diversification of trade routes within the Middle Corridor framework, as well as the favorable business and investment environment and prospects for establishing new connections, were discussed.

An exchange of views on other bilateral issues of mutual interest also took place.