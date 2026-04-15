Latvian president to visit Azerbaijan on April 22
Foreign policy
- 15 April, 2026
- 12:36
President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan next week, Latvia's Minister of Agriculture Armands Krauze said in an interview with Report.
The minister said the high-level visit is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22. "A high-level visit is planned for next week. The President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, is expected to visit Azerbaijan on Wednesday [April 22]," he noted.
Read the full interview here.
Latest News
23:56
Norway and Netherlands ramp up drone funding for UkraineOther countries
23:51
UK disburses final tranche to Ukraine via G7 revenue acceleration planOther countries
23:37
Pentagon steps up planning for possible Cuba operationsOther countries
23:15
Iran insists on Pakistan venue for talks with USForeign policy
23:03
UN boosts humanitarian aid for Iran with $12MOther countries
22:50
Erdogan invites Canada PM to NATO, COP31 summitsRegion
22:37
China to send 58 tonnes of medical aid to IranRegion
22:23
Paris hosts exhibition dedicated to AzerbaijanCultural policy
21:58