Latvian president to visit Azerbaijan on April 22

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan next week, Latvia's Minister of Agriculture Armands Krauze said in an interview with Report.

The minister said the high-level visit is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22. "A high-level visit is planned for next week. The President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, is expected to visit Azerbaijan on Wednesday [April 22]," he noted.

Read the full interview here.