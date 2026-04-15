Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Lin Jian says China does not provide military support to Iran

    Other countries
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 13:04
    Lin Jian says China does not provide military support to Iran

    Official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Lin Jian issued a denial of reports that Beijing is providing military support to Iran, Report informs.

    "Media reports accusing China of providing military support to Iran are purely fabricated. If the US goes ahead with tariff hikes on China on the basis of these accusations, China will respond with countermeasures," he said on X.

    Jian did not specify what kind of weaponry was in question; however, US intelligence had previously reported that China was allegedly preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks.

    Lin Jian China US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Lin Tszyan: Çin İrana hərbi dəstək göstərmir, bütün ittihamlar uydurmadır
    Линь Цзянь: КНР не оказывает военную поддержку Ирану, все обвинения - чистая выдумка

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