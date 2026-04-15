Azerbaijan joins creation of Galaxy Orientis investment platform

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), the China Investment Corporation, and the Indonesia Investment Authority have jointly established the investment platform Galaxy Orientis, Report informs, citing SOFAZ.

This platform is a sovereign private equity platform aimed at realizing long-term investment opportunities between China and the ASEAN region.

The Program has reached a first close of approximately $520 million, with a target size of $1 billion.

The Program brings together the three sovereign wealth funds in a jointly governed investment platform, designed to facilitate long-term capital flows and industrial collaboration between China and the ASEAN region. Against a backdrop of deepening China–ASEAN trade integration and accelerating supply-chain realignment across Southeast Asia, CAIP aims to capture high-quality investment opportunities in industrial, healthcare, consumer, business services, technology and other sectors that drive this structural shift.

CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. ("CGS International"), the overseas arm of China Galaxy Securities ("CGS"), serves as General Partner, providing regional expertise, operational infrastructure, and on-the-ground networks across Southeast Asia.

Zhang Qingsong, Chairman and CEO of CIC said,"CIC, together with our partners INA and SOFAZ, is launching the Galaxy Orientis China-ASEAN Investment Program based on our firm optimism about ASEAN's economic growth prospects and deep recognition of the immense potential of China-ASEAN cooperation. We hope, through investing in high-quality companies targeting the ASEAN market, the Fund will not only deliver a sound financial return, but also promote regional economic prosperity, achieving win-win outcomes on social and economic fronts. It is also part of CIC's continuous effort to leverage our unique advantage as the Chinese sovereign wealth fund and collaborate with partners to capture global opportunities.

Eddy Porwanto, Acting Chief Executive Officer of INA, said,"This Program represents a strategic step in establishing a dedicated investment platform across the China–Southeast Asia corridor. As INA's first investment into a fund-of-funds under this thematic program, it reflects our role as a strategic partner in helping unlock high-quality investment opportunities. Through this platform, INA aims to facilitate the flow of long-term capital, alongside global expertise and networks, in partnership with leading global institutional investors, into sectors that foster sustainable growth and long-term economic value creation in Indonesia."

Israfil Mammadov, Chief Executive Officer of SOFAZ, said, "SOFAZ is delighted to partner with CIC and INA on the China–ASEAN Investment Program. This platform represents a key milestone in our strategy to build deep, sovereign-to-sovereign partnerships that access the world's most dynamic economic corridors. By pooling our collective expertise and long-term capital, we are better positioned to capitalize on the accelerating trade and supply-chain integration between China and Southeast Asia, while contributing to the further diversification of SOFAZ's investment portfolio."

Wu Peng, Chairman of CGS International, said,"CGS International will bring to the Program our extensive knowledge, deep presence and wide networks in Southeast Asia, capitalising its high growth sectors and renewed investor interest. We are grateful to CIC, INA and SOFAZ for trusting us to help them navigate the region's complexities and growth opportunities."

The Fund was launched at the signing ceremony held on April 13 in Beijing, China. CIC Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Zhang Shaoqing, INA Chief Investment Officer, Christopher Ganis, SOFAZ Chief Investment Officer, Farhad Zeynalov, and CGS International by Member of the Executive Committee and Business Director of CGS and Chairman of CGS International, Wu Peng, represented the respective parties for the signing.