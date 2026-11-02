SOCAR processes over 631MCM of gas in Q3 2026
Energy
- 02 November, 2026
- 13:58
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The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) processed 631,732,641 cubic meters of natural gas in the third quarter of this year, according to the company's drilling, production, processing, and export indicators for the third quarter of 2026, Report informs, citing SOCAR.
This figure decreased by 128,366,159 cubic meters, or 16.9%, compared to the period of July-September 2025.
In the third quarter of last year, SOCAR processed 760,098,800 cubic meters of gas.
SOCAR III rübdə 632 milyon kubmetrə yaxın qaz emal edib
SOCAR в III квартале переработала почти 632 млн кубометров газа
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