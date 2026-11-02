Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    SOCAR cuts oil refining by more than 3% in Q3

    Energy
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 14:04
    SOCAR cuts oil refining by more than 3% in Q3

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) processed 1,626,513 tons of oil in the third quarter of 2026, Report informs, citing the company.

    According to SOCAR's drilling, production, processing, and export figures for the third quarter of 2026, this represents a decrease of 53,834 tons, or 3.2%, compared with July–September 2025.

    Meanwhile, SOCAR processed 1,680,347 tons of oil in the third quarter of last year.

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Oil refining
    SOCAR ötən rüb neft emalını 3 %-dən çox azaldıb
    Переработка нефти на заводах SOCAR снизилась в III квартале на 3%
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