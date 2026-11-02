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    SOCAR's drilling operations rise by over 74% in Q3 2026

    Energy
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 13:19
    SOCAR's drilling operations rise by over 74% in Q3 2026

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) carried out more than 21,000 meters of drilling operations in the third quarter of 2026, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

    According to the company's update on drilling, production, processing and export figures for the third quarter of this year, drilling operations increased by 74.3% compared with the same period in 2025.

    A total of 1.7 million tons of oil and 1.7 billion cubic meters of gas were produced from fields operated by the company independently or in which it holds a majority stake.

    The country's total gas production amounted to 12.5 billion cubic meters. Overall, Azerbaijan produced 6.6 million tons of crude oil in the third quarter of 2026.

    During the reporting period, SOCAR exported approximately 4 million tons of oil to international markets. This figure includes both oil produced using the company's own resources and the profit shares of oil produced by international consortia operating in Azerbaijan that belong to the Azerbaijani state and SOCAR.

    The country's natural gas exports exceeded 5.7 billion cubic meters, while domestic consumption stood at approximately 2.3 billion cubic meters.

    In the third quarter of this year, SOCAR processed more than 1.6 million tons of oil and approximately 632 million cubic meters of gas.

    A total of 657,400 tons of oil, petrochemical and gas-chemical products manufactured at SOCAR's facilities in Azerbaijan were exported to international markets.

    Exports of oil, petrochemical and gas-chemical products increased by 2.8%.

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Drilling operations
    SOCAR III rübün qazma, hasilat, emal və ixrac göstəricilərini açıqlayıb
    SOCAR на 74% увеличила объемы бурения в III квартале 2026г
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