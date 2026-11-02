NGOs urge Iranian president to ensure mother-tongue education for Azerbaijanis in Iran

Today, a group of representatives of Azerbaijani NGOs visited the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan and delivered an open letter addressed to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to Report, embassy representatives accepted the document.

The NGO representatives expressed hope that they will soon receive a response to their appeal from Masoud Pezeshkian, Report informs citing the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations.

The open letter to the Iranian president states: "Your love and respect for the Azerbaijani language, the national-spiritual values of the Azerbaijani people, and its rich literary heritage are admirable. It is invaluable that in your various speeches, you recite poems in your native language, refer to Azerbaijani proverbs, communicate with your family members in your native language, and proudly demonstrate your attachment to this language. All this shows that for you, the Azerbaijani language is not just a means of communication, but also an integral part of spiritual identity, historical memory, and national belonging. It is from this perspective that we believe that you, as a head of state who values the exceptional importance of the mother tongue in a person's life, will treat with special sensitivity the desire of millions of Azerbaijanis living in Iran to receive education in their native language. We believe the time has come to take historical steps toward ensuring opportunities for education in the mother tongue for Azerbaijanis, who have always played an important role in the socio-political, economic, cultural, and other spheres of Iran's life."

In the letter, the Azerbaijani NGOs also emphasized that expanding the opportunities for millions of people to preserve, develop, and pass on their native language to future generations is not only a matter of moral responsibility but also of historical justice.

"We believe that it is precisely during your presidency that historical steps in this direction will leave an indelible mark in the memory of millions of Azerbaijanis and will always be remembered with gratitude. We, the representatives of Azerbaijani civil society, also declare our readiness, within our capabilities, to provide every support for the implementation of this noble mission, the development of education in the native language, and the expansion of scientific-pedagogical and cultural cooperation," the letter concludes.