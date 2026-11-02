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    UEFA Champions League: Dutch referee to officiate Viking vs. Sabah match

    Football
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 13:53
    UEFA Champions League: Dutch referee to officiate Viking vs. Sabah match

    The officials who will oversee the UEFA Champions League match between Norwegian side Viking and Azerbaijan's Sabah have been appointed.

    According to Report, a refereeing team from the Netherlands has been assigned to the fourth-round match of the league phase.

    The match will be officiated by FIFA referee Sander van der Eijk. His compatriots Rens Bluemink and Stefan de Groot will serve as assistant referees. Joey Kooij will act as the fourth official.

    The Viking vs. Sabah match is scheduled to kick off at 00:00 Baku time (GMT+4) in the early hours of November 5.

    UEFA Champions League Sabah FK Football
    UEFA Çempionlar Liqası: "Vikinq" - "Sabah" oyununu niderlandlı hakim idarə edəcək
    Лига чемпионов УЕФА: На матч "Викинг"-"Сабах" назначены арбитры из Нидерландов
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    UEFA Champions League: Dutch referee to officiate Viking vs. Sabah match
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