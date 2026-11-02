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    Halloween weekend shootings leave at least 15 dead across US

    Other countries
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 13:26
    Halloween weekend shootings leave at least 15 dead across US

    At least 15 people were killed, and dozens of others were injured in shootings across 11 states over Halloween weekend, including several separate shootings in Dallas' entertainment district, where large crowds had gathered for holiday celebrations and events, Report informs referring to the USA Today.

    The deadliest violence was reported in Dallas, where four people were killed, and 15 others were injured in three shootings that unfolded over roughly 75 minutes in Deep Ellum near downtown early on November 1. Authorities were still investigating the shootings, and authorities said there was no indication the three incidents were connected.

    The first shooting was reported at about 12:20 a.m. (GMT-6) on Elm Street, according to police. A second occurred roughly 45 minutes later a block away, followed by a third at about 1:35 a.m. local time about a quarter-mile from the earlier scenes.

    At least one person was in custody, and investigators were reviewing surveillance footage and seeking videos and photos from the public. Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said additional patrols deployed ahead of Halloween celebrations helped officers respond quickly, including by providing lifesaving aid to one victim.

    Other incidents of gun violence were reported in Alabama, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Arkansas, California, Michigan, Colorado, Florida and Mississippi, according to local authorities and reporting from the USA TODAY Network. Several of the shootings occurred near Halloween festivities, college campuses, nightlife districts and other large gatherings.

    Halloween US shooting Armed attack
    ABŞ-də "Halloween" günlərində silahlı insidentlər nəticəsində azı 15 nəfər ölüb
    В 11 штатах США во время выходных на Хэллоуин при стрельбе погибли 15 человек
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