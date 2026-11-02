iOS market share on tablets in Azerbaijan down 45%

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In October 2026, the Android operating system accounted for 82.39% of the mobile device market in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Statcounter.

According to the latest data, this was down 1.92 percentage points from September but up 3.06 percentage points compared with October 2025.

The market share of Apple's iOS operating system on mobile devices increased by 1.91 percentage points month-on-month but declined by 3.62 percentage points year-on-year, reaching 17.58%.

On tablets, Android's market share stood at 83.59%, down 3.69 percentage points month-on-month but up 18.8 percentage points year-on-year.

iOS accounted for 16.32% of the tablet market. This represented an increase of 1.2 percentage points month-on-month but a year-on-year decline of 13.24 percentage points, or 45%.