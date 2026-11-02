Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    iOS market share on tablets in Azerbaijan down 45%

    ICT
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 13:18
    iOS market share on tablets in Azerbaijan down 45%

    In October 2026, the Android operating system accounted for 82.39% of the mobile device market in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Statcounter.

    According to the latest data, this was down 1.92 percentage points from September but up 3.06 percentage points compared with October 2025.

    The market share of Apple's iOS operating system on mobile devices increased by 1.91 percentage points month-on-month but declined by 3.62 percentage points year-on-year, reaching 17.58%.

    On tablets, Android's market share stood at 83.59%, down 3.69 percentage points month-on-month but up 18.8 percentage points year-on-year.

    iOS accounted for 16.32% of the tablet market. This represented an increase of 1.2 percentage points month-on-month but a year-on-year decline of 13.24 percentage points, or 45%.

    Azerbaijan’s mobile device market tablet market IOS Statcounter
    Azərbaycanda planşetlərdə "İOS"un bazar payı 45 % azalıb
    Доля iOS на рынке планшетов Азербайджана снизилась на 45%
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    14:29
    Anuar Nurakhmetov: Azerbaijan can become regional cybersecurity hub - Interview
    ICT
    14:27
    Gas consumption falls by nearly 7% in Azerbaijan
    Energy
    14:20
    Azerbaijan's trade turnover with UK nearly triples
    Business
    14:13
    Google holds 96.63% of Azerbaijan's search engine market
    ICT
    14:12
    SOCAR increases petroleum product exports by 2.8% in Q3
    Energy
    14:04
    SOCAR cuts oil refining by more than 3% in Q3
    Energy
    13:58
    SOCAR processes over 631MCM of gas in Q3 2026
    Energy
    13:55
    Temperature soars at Swedish grocery store freezers, one store blames hackers
    Other countries
    13:53
    UEFA Champions League: Dutch referee to officiate Viking vs. Sabah match
    Football
    All News Feed