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    Temperature soars at Swedish grocery store freezers, one store blames hackers

    Other countries
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 13:55
    Temperature soars at Swedish grocery store freezers, one store blames hackers

    The temperature of freezers at several Swedish grocery stores rose sharply ​overnight, operators ICA and Coop ‌said on Monday, with at least one store blaming the incident on a cyberattack, Report informs via Reuters.

    French police last ​month said hackers seized control ​of cooling units at hundreds of supermarkets ⁠in a large-scale attack, causing food ​losses and fires, and underlining the ​vulnerabilities of connected systems.

    One Swedish store on Monday said on social media that the temperature of ​its refrigerators and freezers had been ​set to 50 degrees Celsius (122 F), similar to ‌the ⁠attack in France.

    "We are aware that a limited number of stores were affected by an incident overnight, which impacted ​their refrigeration ​and freezer ⁠systems," a spokesperson at privately held ICA said in an ​email.

    Privately held grocery retail group ​Coop ⁠told daily Aftonbladet that six of its stores had been affected by similar ⁠incidents.

    Cybercrimes (Cyber Fraud) Sweden
    В Швеции кибератака вывела из строя холодильное оборудование в магазинах
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