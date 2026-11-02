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The temperature of freezers at several Swedish grocery stores rose sharply ​overnight, operators ICA and Coop ‌said on Monday, with at least one store blaming the incident on a cyberattack, Report informs via Reuters.

French police last ​month said hackers seized control ​of cooling units at hundreds of supermarkets ⁠in a large-scale attack, causing food ​losses and fires, and underlining the ​vulnerabilities of connected systems.

One Swedish store on Monday said on social media that the temperature of ​its refrigerators and freezers had been ​set to 50 degrees Celsius (122 F), similar to ‌the ⁠attack in France.

"We are aware that a limited number of stores were affected by an incident overnight, which impacted ​their refrigeration ​and freezer ⁠systems," a spokesperson at privately held ICA said in an ​email.

Privately held grocery retail group ​Coop ⁠told daily Aftonbladet that six of its stores had been affected by similar ⁠incidents.