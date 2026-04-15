Oil transit via BTC pipeline drops by 10% in 1Q2026

In January–March of 2026, Azerbaijan transported just over 6.2 million tons of oil through the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) export pipeline, marking a 10-decline year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

During the first quarter of this year, 76.9% of total oil transportation was carried out via the BTC pipeline.

In 3 months, 82.3% (just over 5.1 million tons) of the oil transported through the BTC pipeline was produced in Azerbaijan, while 17.7% (approximately 1.01 million tons) came from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

Within the mentioned period, the volume of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC decreased by 10.8%, while the volume of oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan fell by 4.9%.

The BTC pipeline currently mainly carries oil produced from Azerbaijan's Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) fields and condensate from the Shah Deniz field. In addition, other crude oil and condensate volumes, including oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, are also transported via BTC.

At ACG, the shareholders are BP (30.37%), SOCAR (31.65%), MOL Group (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), and ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.92%).