Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Oil transit via BTC pipeline drops by 10% in 1Q2026

    Energy
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 12:44
    Oil transit via BTC pipeline drops by 10% in 1Q2026

    In January–March of 2026, Azerbaijan transported just over 6.2 million tons of oil through the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) export pipeline, marking a 10-decline year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During the first quarter of this year, 76.9% of total oil transportation was carried out via the BTC pipeline.

    In 3 months, 82.3% (just over 5.1 million tons) of the oil transported through the BTC pipeline was produced in Azerbaijan, while 17.7% (approximately 1.01 million tons) came from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

    Within the mentioned period, the volume of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC decreased by 10.8%, while the volume of oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan fell by 4.9%.

    The BTC pipeline currently mainly carries oil produced from Azerbaijan's Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) fields and condensate from the Shah Deniz field. In addition, other crude oil and condensate volumes, including oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, are also transported via BTC.

    At ACG, the shareholders are BP (30.37%), SOCAR (31.65%), MOL Group (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), and ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.92%).

    oil transit Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) Pipeline State Statistical Committee Azerbaijan
    BTC kəməri ilə nəql edilən tranzit neftinin həcmi açıqlanıb
    Объем транзита нефти по трубопроводу БТД сократился на 10%

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