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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Lithuanian government photographer captures images of Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 23:17
    Lithuanian government photographer captures images of Baku

    Lithuania's government photographer Laima Penek has taken photographs of Baku, Lithuania's ambassador to Azerbaijan said.

    In a post on X, Lithuanian ambassador to Azerbaijan Kęstutis Vaškelevičius said the images were shared following the visit to the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

    Lithuania Azerbaijan Baku
    Litva hökumətinin fotoqrafı Bakının şəkillərini çəkib

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