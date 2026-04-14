Lithuanian government photographer captures images of Baku
Foreign policy
- 14 April, 2026
- 23:17
Lithuania's government photographer Laima Penek has taken photographs of Baku, Lithuania's ambassador to Azerbaijan said.
In a post on X, Lithuanian ambassador to Azerbaijan Kęstutis Vaškelevičius said the images were shared following the visit to the Azerbaijani capital Baku.
Beautiful Baku through the eyes of 🇱🇹 Government photographer Laima Penek pic.twitter.com/nwZgiAVpwW— Kęstutis Vaškelevičius (@VaskeleviciusK) April 14, 2026
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