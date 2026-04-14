Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Lebanon president says Israel talks could mark end of suffering

    Other countries
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 23:49
    Lebanon president says Israel talks could mark end of suffering

    Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said talks with Israel in Washington could mark the beginning of the end of the Lebanese people's suffering, Report informs via BBC.

    Aoun said that if Israeli attacks continue, stability would not return to southern Lebanon.

    US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon have begun in Washington, marking the first such contacts between the two countries since 1993.

    Israel-Lebanon conflict Joseph Aoun Middle East
    Aun: İsraillə danışıqlar Livan xalqının əzablarının sonu ola bilər
    Аун: Переговоры с Израилем могут стать началом конца страданий Ливана

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