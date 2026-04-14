Lebanon president says Israel talks could mark end of suffering
Other countries
- 14 April, 2026
- 23:49
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said talks with Israel in Washington could mark the beginning of the end of the Lebanese people's suffering, Report informs via BBC.
Aoun said that if Israeli attacks continue, stability would not return to southern Lebanon.
US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon have begun in Washington, marking the first such contacts between the two countries since 1993.
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