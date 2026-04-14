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    Ukraine, Norway ink declaration to boost security cooperation

    Other countries
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 23:56
    Ukraine, Norway ink declaration to boost security cooperation

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway on April 14 for an official visit focused on security negotiations, Report informs via United24 Media.

    The trip resulted in the signing of a bilateral document intended to strengthen Ukraine's security, according to Insider.

    During the visit, Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The leaders discussed ongoing military support for Ukraine and broader European security issues. This meeting coordinated further defense assistance and strategy.

    The president's itinerary also includes meetings with Crown Prince Haakon and members of the Norwegian Parliament.

    These discussions are intended to build political support for Ukraine within both the executive and legislative branches of the Norwegian government.

    "We are continuing active diplomacy with partners for the sake of protecting lives and bringing a real and guaranteed peace closer," Zelenskyy stated.

    Earlier on April 14, Zelenskyy visited Berlin for talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. That visit resulted in 10 new agreements concerning defense cooperation in several key areas.

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy oversaw the signing of a cooperation agreement between their respective defense ministers on April 14, 2026, in Berlin.

    During a joint press conference, Merz announced that Germany provided Ukraine with new military aid packages, focusing primarily on air defense systems, long-range weapons, drones, and ammunition. He emphasized that the partnership strengthened Germany's own security, noting the unique combat experience of the Ukrainian army.

    The two nations also reached a critical agreement to exchange digital battlefield data to facilitate the development of next-generation weapons systems.

    President Zelenskyy confirmed the signing of 10 agreements in total, which included the supply of missiles for Patriot and IRIS-T systems, and noted that both sides discussed expanding missile production within Europe.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Norway Ukraine security cooperation agreement
    Ukrayna və Norveç müdafiə tərəfdaşlığı haqqında bəyannamə imzalayıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Украина и Норвегия подписали декларацию об оборонном партнерстве - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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