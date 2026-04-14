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    Azerbaijan ICT investment rises sharply in 1Q26

    ICT
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 19:04
    Azerbaijan ICT investment rises sharply in 1Q26

    Investment in Azerbaijan's information and communications sector totaled 164.5 million manats ($96.76 million) in January–March 2026, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

    That was 2.1 times higher than in the same period of 2025, according to the committee.

    The sector accounted for 4.1% of total investment in the country's economy.

    Investment in the sector amounted to 373.6 million manats ($219.77 million) in 2025, down 46.7% compared with 2024, the committee said.

    Azerbaijan's ICT sector Azerbaijani economy Investments
    Azərbaycanın informasiya-rabitə sektoruna investisiya qoyuluşu 2 dəfədən çox artıb

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