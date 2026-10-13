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    Central banks of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss prospects for further cooperation

    Finance
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 15:19
    Central banks of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss prospects for further cooperation

    The central banks of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed prospects for further cooperation, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said in a post on X.

    According to Report, he noted that, during a business visit to Tashkent, he met with Chairman of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan Timur Ishmetov.

    "During the meeting, we discussed the current macroeconomic situation in both countries, the challenges ahead, and other matters of mutual interest.

    Expressing our satisfaction with the existing level of cooperation between the central banks, we also explored opportunities to expand the exchange of experience and further strengthen our ties," he said.

    Central banks of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss prospects for further cooperation
    Central banks of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss prospects for further cooperation
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations
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    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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