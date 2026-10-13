Baku to host tourism summit later this month

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The PATA Hosted Buyers Summit Baku 2026 will be held in Baku on October 29, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), operating under the State Tourism Agency, and the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA).

According to Report, citing the State Tourism Agency, the event will bring together representatives of companies from Asian tourism markets and members of Azerbaijan's tourism industry for business meetings.

The summit aims to strengthen ties between Azerbaijan and major Asian tourism markets and showcase the country's tourism potential to international travel professionals.

Business-to-business (B2B) meetings will be held between local tourism companies and 50 tourism professionals from China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea. The meetings are intended to explore cooperation opportunities and establish new business connections.

The event will also include a familiarization trip scheduled for October 24–30. Participants will visit Baku, Shamakhi, Gabala, Shaki, and Gakh to discover Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage, natural resources, hospitality traditions, and tourism infrastructure.

The program will showcase Azerbaijan's Silk Road heritage, mountain and nature tourism, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, Umrah Plus programs, and customized travel opportunities. Participants will also discuss opportunities to include Azerbaijan in multi-country Caucasus tourism itineraries in cooperation with neighboring countries.

The PATA Hosted Buyers Summit Baku 2026 is expected to help local tourism companies establish direct contacts with professionals representing Asian markets, expand cooperation opportunities, and promote Azerbaijani tourism products in international travel programs.