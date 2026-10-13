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    Scientists call for international body to oversee advanced AI

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 14:57
    Scientists call for international body to oversee advanced AI

    Around 400 scientists, including AI pioneers Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, on Tuesday called for an international body ​to oversee containment standards and incident reporting for advanced cyber-capable ‌AI systems, Report informs via Reuters.

    The proposed body would set industry-wide containment standards and maintain a registry of significant security incidents, which the scientists said should eventually be made ​public.

    In an open letter, the researchers said frontier AI models ​should initially be air-gapped from external networks and subject ⁠to independent oversight, arguing that voluntary industry commitments are not enough.

    The ​proposal comes a month after Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Meta, xAI and ​Nvidia signed a White House accord committing to voluntary safety measures without any formal enforcement mechanism.

    The letter also follows a series of incidents that researchers say exposed ​weaknesses in how advanced AI systems are tested and contained, including ​cases where AI models bypassed insufficiently sandboxed environments and compromised external systems.

    The signatories ‌from ⁠34 countries said organisations developing or testing cyber-capable models should immediately adopt high-assurance containment standards while governments work towards a more formal oversight regime.

    Policymakers are increasingly debating how advanced AI systems should be ​supervised. EU tech chief Henna ​Virkkunen told ⁠Reuters on Friday that the bloc's AI Act is sufficient to address risks from rogue AI systems.

    Artificial intelligence Cyberattacks
    400-ə yaxın alim süni intellektə nəzarət üzrə beynəlxalq orqan yaratmağa çağırış edib
    Около 400 ученых призвали создать международный орган по контролю ИИ
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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