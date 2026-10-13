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The gross domestic product (GDP) of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic reached 1.34 billion manats ($788.9 million) in January-September 2026, up 3.5% year-on-year, the State Statistics Committee of Nakhchivan said, Report informs.

Over the past year, nominal GDP per capita in the autonomous republic increased by 3.2% to 2,835 manats ($1,667.6).

By comparison, Azerbaijan's national GDP reached 102.04 billion manats ($60.03 billion) in the first eight months of the year, marking a 1.5% growth compared to the same period last year. The oil and gas sector GDP dropped by 1.2% to 30.32 billion manats ($17.83 billion), while the non-oil and gas sector grew by 2.6% to reach 71.72 billion manats ($42.18 billion).