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    GDP of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan up 3.5% in Jan-Sept 2026

    Finance
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 15:09
    GDP of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan up 3.5% in Jan-Sept 2026

    The gross domestic product (GDP) of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic reached 1.34 billion manats ($788.9 million) in January-September 2026, up 3.5% year-on-year, the State Statistics Committee of Nakhchivan said, Report informs.

    Over the past year, nominal GDP per capita in the autonomous republic increased by 3.2% to 2,835 manats ($1,667.6).

    By comparison, Azerbaijan's national GDP reached 102.04 billion manats ($60.03 billion) in the first eight months of the year, marking a 1.5% growth compared to the same period last year. The oil and gas sector GDP dropped by 1.2% to 30.32 billion manats ($17.83 billion), while the non-oil and gas sector grew by 2.6% to reach 71.72 billion manats ($42.18 billion).

    State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan Nakhchivan's GDP
    Naxçıvan iqtisadiyyatı 4 %-ə yaxın böyüyüb
    ВВП Нахчывана вырос почти на 4%
    44 - Tezliklə
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