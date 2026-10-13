Azerbaijan U-23 minifootball team draws 3-3 with Romania in World Cup opener
Football
- 13 October, 2026
- 15:08
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Azerbaijan's U-23 minifootball team played its opening match at the World Cup against Romania.
According to Report, the match ended in a 3-3 draw. Khazar Aghalizada (3rd minute), Nihad Aghayev (35th) and Farid Abbasov (39th) scored for Azerbaijan.
The tournament, which began today, is being held in Croatia and will run until October 16.
Azərbaycanın minifutbol üzrə U-23 komandası dünya çempionatına heç-heçə ilə başlayıb
Сборная Азербайджана по мини-футболу U-23 провела свой первый матч на ЧМ
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