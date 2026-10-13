Azerbaijan U-23 minifootball team draws 3-3 with Romania in World Cup opener

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Azerbaijan's U-23 minifootball team played its opening match at the World Cup against Romania.

According to Report, the match ended in a 3-3 draw. Khazar Aghalizada (3rd minute), Nihad Aghayev (35th) and Farid Abbasov (39th) scored for Azerbaijan.

The tournament, which began today, is being held in Croatia and will run until October 16.