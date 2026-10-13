Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan U-23 minifootball team draws 3-3 with Romania in World Cup opener

    Football
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 15:08
    Azerbaijan U-23 minifootball team draws 3-3 with Romania in World Cup opener

    Azerbaijan's U-23 minifootball team played its opening match at the World Cup against Romania.

    According to Report, the match ended in a 3-3 draw. Khazar Aghalizada (3rd minute), Nihad Aghayev (35th) and Farid Abbasov (39th) scored for Azerbaijan.

    The tournament, which began today, is being held in Croatia and will run until October 16.

    Minifootball Azerbaijani team World Cup
    Azərbaycanın minifutbol üzrə U-23 komandası dünya çempionatına heç-heçə ilə başlayıb
    Сборная Азербайджана по мини-футболу U-23 провела свой первый матч на ЧМ
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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