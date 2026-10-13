Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    EC approves Italy's 8B euro defense plan under SAFE program

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 15:13
    EC approves Italy's 8B euro defense plan under SAFE program

    The European Commission has approved Italy's updated plan worth over 8 billion euros under the European defense spending loan program SAFE, EC spokesperson Thomas Regnier said at a briefing in Brussels, Report informs.

    The EU Council should approve the updated version of Italy's plan, after which we will proceed to sign the loan agreement to be able to transfer the initial 15% to the Italian government, Regnier said.

    The European Commission spokesperson emphasized the importance of approving the plan, considering the role of the Italian defense industry in Europe.

    Meanwhile, Spain has signed a 1-billion-euro loan agreement under the SAFE program.

    According to European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, the funds will be directed toward modernizing service conditions, training and equipping the Spanish armed forces, purchasing new defense and deterrence systems, and improving the interoperability of the Spanish armed forces with EU partners.

    Thomas Regnier European Union European Commission
    Aİ İtaliyaya SAFE proqramı çərçivəsində 8 milyard avrodan çox kredit ayırıb
    Еврокомиссия одобрила план Италии на более чем 8 млрд евро в рамках SAFE
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    23:49
    Azerbaijan publishes Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2027-2030
    Finance
    23:32
    Three dead, over 3,000 rescued amid severe flooding in Istanbul
    Region
    22:53
    US expands sanctions against Iran, targets Cuban and Iraqi banks
    Other countries
    22:22
    Papuashvili: Foreign funding transparency protects democracy and sovereignty
    Foreign policy
    22:05
    US crude oil inventories fall by 8.6 million barrels
    Other countries
    21:38
    Photo
    Azerbaijani weightlifter Fuad Hasanov wins three medals at European Championships
    Individual sports
    21:17
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on inauguration of Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line
    Foreign policy
    21:07
    Photo
    Baku hosted 7th CICA Summit, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event - Updated
    Foreign policy
    21:00
    Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on successful CICA summit
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed