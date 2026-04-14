Azerbaijan population rises to 10.27 million in early 2026
Domestic policy
- 14 April, 2026
- 18:38
Azerbaijan's population increased by 4,276 people, or 0.04%, since the start of the year to reach 10,266,627 as of March 1, 2026, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.
The committee said 54.3% of the population lives in urban areas and 45.7% in rural areas, while men account for 49.8% and women 50.2%.
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