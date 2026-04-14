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    Azerbaijan population rises to 10.27 million in early 2026

    Domestic policy
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 18:38
    Azerbaijan population rises to 10.27 million in early 2026

    Azerbaijan's population increased by 4,276 people, or 0.04%, since the start of the year to reach 10,266,627 as of March 1, 2026, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

    The committee said 54.3% of the population lives in urban areas and 45.7% in rural areas, while men account for 49.8% and women 50.2%.

    Azerbaijani population State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanda əhalinin sayı 4276 nəfər artıb
    Численность населения Азербайджана выросла на 0,04%

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