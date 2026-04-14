Azerbaijan's Su-25 jets join training operation in Türkiye
Military
- 14 April, 2026
- 18:19
The international search-and-rescue exercise Anatolian Phoenix – 2026 is successfully continuing in Konya, Türkiye, Report informs via Haber Global.
Along with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the United States, Poland, and Slovakia also joined the exercise. A total of 529 personnel and 21 aircraft are participating.
Two Su-25 military aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijani Air Force are also taking part. On today's training day, Azerbaijani pilots provided air cover and fire support to groups, contributing to the effective execution of tasks.
The international exercise will continue until April 17.
Latest News
12:36
Latvian president to visit Azerbaijan on April 22Foreign policy
12:31
Anglo Asian Mining boosts copper production in Azerbaijan nearly sevenfold in 1Q2026Industry
12:22
Photo
Azerbaijan joins creation of Galaxy Orientis investment platformFinance
12:01
Armands Krauze: Latvia ready to assist in restoration of forests in Karabakh - INTERVIEWForeign policy
12:00
Photo
Solo exhibition titled "The Image Imprinted in Memory" opens at National Carpet MuseumCultural policy
11:51
Ramin Mammadov: Gaps in religious sphere fuel radical ideologiesReligion
11:43
Gunduz Ismayilov: Azerbaijan expects positive outcomes in state–religion regulationReligion
11:30
Photo
Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosts conference on state–religion relationsDomestic policy
11:19