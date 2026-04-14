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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan's Su-25 jets join training operation in Türkiye

    Military
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 18:19
    Azerbaijan's Su-25 jets join training operation in Türkiye

    The international search-and-rescue exercise Anatolian Phoenix – 2026 is successfully continuing in Konya, Türkiye, Report informs via Haber Global.

    Along with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the United States, Poland, and Slovakia also joined the exercise. A total of 529 personnel and 21 aircraft are participating.

    Two Su-25 military aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijani Air Force are also taking part. On today's training day, Azerbaijani pilots provided air cover and fire support to groups, contributing to the effective execution of tasks.

    The international exercise will continue until April 17.

    Anatolian Phoenix-2026 Azerbaijan Türkiye Su-25 (Frogfoot) fighter
    Video
    Azərbaycanın iki "Su-25" hərbi təyyarəsi Türkiyədəki təlimdə tapşırıqlar icra edib
    Video
    Два самолета Су-25 ВВС Азербайджана выполнили задачи на учениях в Турции

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