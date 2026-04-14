The international search-and-rescue exercise Anatolian Phoenix – 2026 is successfully continuing in Konya, Türkiye, Report informs via Haber Global.

Along with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the United States, Poland, and Slovakia also joined the exercise. A total of 529 personnel and 21 aircraft are participating.

Two Su-25 military aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijani Air Force are also taking part. On today's training day, Azerbaijani pilots provided air cover and fire support to groups, contributing to the effective execution of tasks.

The international exercise will continue until April 17.