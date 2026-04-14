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    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment

    Foreign policy
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 09:23
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment

    An international conference of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) titled "Amplifying women's voices across CICA for Sustainable Growth" is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    Panel discussions will be organized on the topics Women's Entrepreneurship in Small and Medium-Sized Businesses: Opportunities of AI and Digitalization and Women's Leadership in Environmental Protection and Strengthening Sustainability.

    The event will also feature the inaugural meeting of the CICA Women Council.

    As per the program, at the conclusion of the conference, Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan and Kairat Sarybay, CICA Secretary General, will hold a press conference to answer journalists' questions.

    It was noted that the purpose of the meeting is the official implementation of the mandate aimed at coordination, dialogue, and exchange of experience among CICA member states.

    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment
    Baku hosts CICA conference on women's empowerment

    Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) international conference State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova Kairat Sarybay Baku
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    В Баку проходит международная конференция СВМДА по женскому лидерству

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